LA Olympic organizers putting their plans on display

Los Angeles Olympic organizers are putting their plans on display at a time of uncertainty in the race for the 2024 Games.

Members of the International Olympic Committee are in Southern California this week to inspect stadiums and arenas that could become future Olympic venues.

But there's a big unknown.

Los Angeles and Paris are the only two bidders left for the 2024 Games that will be awarded in September at a meeting of Olympic leaders in Peru. The IOC is considering a proposal to use that meeting to award the next two Olympics — 2024 and 2028. That means one to each city.

Like Paris, L.A. says it's only interested in 2024.

Members of the IOC will be in Southern California for several days of meetings and tours, including stops at the Rose Bowl and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The contest for the 2024 Games has been messy.

The race began with five cities, but Rome, Hamburg, Germany, and Budapest, Hungary, all pulled out.

The IOC is eager to keep costs in check after decades of runaway spending, and L.A. has made its lean budget a selling point.

The L.A. bid requires no new construction of permanent venues. It projects spending $5.3 billion, which would be around one-third of what Tokyo is expected to spend for 2020.