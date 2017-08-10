The Latest: Caster Semenya gets through 800-meter heat

The Latest from the world championships (all times local):

7:55 p.m.

After getting bronze in the 1,500 meters, Caster Semenya is getting back on more familiar territory: crossing the line first in her 800-meter heat at the world championships.

The South African easily qualified for the semifinals, cruising past all top challengers. Semenya is a two-time Olympic and two-time world champion in the distance.

7:30 p.m.

With the qualifying distance set at 83 meters, Johannes Vetter of Germany threw 91.20 meters with his first javelin throw to go through to Saturday's final at the world championships.

Defending champion Julius Yego was also through in his first attempt with a mark of 83.57.

Olympic champion Thomas Roehler, another German, is set for the second qualifying session late Thursday.

7:15 p.m.

Almaz Ayana is now the favorite to get a long-distance double at the world championships.

After beating the closest opposition by about 300 meters in the 10,000 meters last weekend, the Ethiopian easily qualified for the final of the 5,000. She eased up in the final straight of the first heat to take second place behind Helen Oribi of Kenya, safely among the top five qualifiers.

Ayana is the defending champion in the 5,000 and seemed poised for an Olympic long-distance double last year following her world-record run in the 10,000 but faded to bronze.

In the other heat, world-record holder Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia didn't start. She finished out of the medals in the 1,500 early in the championships.

5:20 p.m.

After he gets on his mark and then gets set, Isaac Makawla will go for gold.

The Botswanan sprinter will run in the 200-meter final at the world championships, three days after pulling out of the event because he wasn't feeling well.

After two days of quarantine, including missing the 400-meter final, Makwala was allowed to run on his own Wednesday to qualify for the 200 semifinals. He did it, and then ran again a few hours later to reach the final.

With Usain Bolt skipping the 200 this year, Wayde van Niekerk is the favorite. Van Niekerk already won the 400, but Makwala could prevent the South African from obtaining the double in the final race of the night.

