The Latest: Cindric not worried about retaliation in finale

The Latest on NASCAR's championship weekend (all times local):

Austin Cindric says he's not worried about possible retaliation from other drivers in Friday night's Truck Series championship.

Cindric earned the final spot in the championship field after a battle with Ben Rhodes last week at Phoenix. Rhodes also had been in contention.

Cindric and Rhodes vied for position on a late restart, the two trucks made contact and it led to a race-ending spin and wreck for Rhodes. Cindric went low on the restart to gain momentum for a potential pass and Rhodes briefly dipped down in an apparent attempt to block him.

Rhodes called it a "desperation" move by Cindric and said he was driving "over his head."

Other drivers called on Rhodes to retaliate against Cindric this week.

"I've got bigger fish to fry," Cindric said Thursday, adding that he can't worry about what others might do.

He also said he reached out to Rhodes this week, but the call went straight to voicemail and they have not spoken.

Johnny Sauter is having a career season with GMS Racing and said Thursday he's "real close" to signing a contract extension with the team. Sauter will try to defend his title on Friday night in the series finale. He's got a career-best four wins this year — his second with the team.

NASCAR has started its media day for the three championship races this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The 12 title contenders are scheduled to speak at a posh hotel on South Beach.

The Truck Series will crown a champion Friday night. The four contenders are two-time champion Matt Crafton, defending champion Johnny Sauter, Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric.

In the Xfinity Series, the title is between three drivers from JR Motorsports and Daniel Hemric. It's an-all Chevrolet championship bout. Representing JR Motorsports in Saturday's race are Justin Allgaier, William Byron and Elliott Sadler.

In the Cup Series, the finale features three former champions and Martin Truex Jr. But Truex isn't rattled by his competition's experience because he's got seven wins this season, including six on mile-and-a-half tracks. Homestead is a mile-and-a-half course.

The other competitors Sunday are 2012 champion Brad Keselowski, 2014 champion Kevin Harvick and 2015 champion Kyle Busch.

