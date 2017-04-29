The Latest: Jaguars say Westbrook on a short leash

The Latest on the NFL draft (all times Eastern):

1:21 p.m.

Oklahoma receiver Dede Westbrook, a Heisman Trophy finalist and Biletnikoff Award winner with a history of domestic abuse allegations, will be on a short leash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

General manager Dave Caldwell said the team believes Westbrook has matured, but the franchise won't tolerate any off-the-field problems with the NFL draft's 110th selection.

"Obviously he's had some issues earlier in his career we feel that's behind him, and it has to be behind him," Caldwell said. "... With coach (Doug) Marrone and coach (Tom) Coughlin here there's no margin for error for him off the field."

Westbrook was accused of domestic violence by the mother of his two children in 2012 and in 2013. The district attorney's office rejected the first charge and the second charge was dropped because prosecutors could not locate a witness.

"I felt like my past, I've grown up and I've learned a lot from it," Westbrook said Saturday. "... For Jacksonville, I thank them for believing in me and I'm going to do everything that I possibly could to help this organization win."

———

1:05 p.m.

The fourth round has featured teams making picks with famous faces in exotic locations rather than announcing their selections at the Philadelphia draft headquarters.

In one of the best of these announcements, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson helped announce his team's fourth-round pick from Grand Canyon National Park while accompanied by the wife and son of a Phoenix police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

As for the picks themselves, Alabama and Michigan continue to get mentioned quite a bit.

The Chicago Bears made safety Eddie Jackson the 10th Alabama player taken, while the Minnesota Vikings made linebacker Ben Gedeon the seventh Michigan selection. Pittsburgh offensive guard Dorian Johnson, who had been projected to go in the first couple of rounds, went to Arizona with the 115th overall pick.

———

12:50 p.m.

The Broncos have traded running back Kapri Bibbs and a fifth-round pick to San Francisco for the 49ers' 2018 fourth-round pick.

The fifth-rounder was one of John Elway's four compensatory picks. This is the first year the league allows teams to trade compensatory selections.

Bibbs is a fourth-year pro who appeared in 13 games for the Broncos, including 12 last season when he finished the year on IR with a sprained ankle.

Bibbs broke Colorado State's single season records for rushing yards (1,741), TD runs (31) and points (186) in his lone season with the Rams in 2013 after starting out in junior college

———

12:35 p.m.

No. 10 for Alabama.

Chicago took defensive back Eddie Jackson with the fifth pick of the fourth round, No. 112 overall. Jackson is the 10th Alabama player to be selected, with more than three rounds remaining.

Last season, Ohio State led all schools with 12 players selected in the NFL draft.

———

12:25 p.m.

Three picks into the fourth round, Jacksonville drafted a Heisman Trophy finalist. Oklahoma receiver Dede Westbrook finished fourth in the Heisman voting, won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best receiver and was an All-American.

The Sooner also comes with baggage. He was accused of domestic violence by the mother of his two children in 2012 and 2013, before he came to Oklahoma as a junior college transfer. On the field, Westbrook is only about 180 pounds and there are concerns about his ability to be beat physical cornerbacks.

———

12:10 p.m.

Cheesehead to the Packers.

Green Bay stayed in-state to open the fourth round of the NFL draft Saturday, taking Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel. He comes off a season shortened by a broken foot, but was a standout for the Badgers before getting hurt.

The round began with an introduction from three of Philly's football idols: Troy Vincent, now in charge of the NFL's football operations, Brian Westbrook and Brian Dawkins. Dawkins led an impromptu version of "Fly Eagles Fly," and Westbrook dared anyone representing the Cowboys to stand in front of the big crowd.

"If anybody from Dallas steps to this podium in my city, we are going to give them a true Philadelphia welcome," Westbrook promised in response to former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson taunting the fans when announcing a Dallas pick on Friday night.

Including compensatory picks, which now can be traded, there will be 253 selections overall. Denver owns the final spot, Mr. Irrelevant.

———

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP—NFL