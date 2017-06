The Latest: Halep advances to French Open quarterfinals

The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

———

12:15 p.m.

Third-seeded Simona Halep advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open by beating No. 21 Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-1.

Halep had lost her previous four clay-court matches against Suarez Navarro, including in the first round at Roland Garros in 2013.

Suarez Navarro dropped her opening service game in the second set but broke back in the next game. It was the only blip from Halep, the runner-up in 2014.

The Romanian will next face either No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine or Croatian qualifier Petra Martic.

———

11:10 a.m.

Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka and two runners-up will complete their fourth-round matches on Monday at Roland Garros.

Wawrinka won the title in 2015. The third-seeded Swiss, a three-time Grand Slam champion, faces 15th-seeded Gael Monfils on Court Phillipe Chatrier.

Andy Murray, last year's runner-up, is also on Chatrier. The three-time Grand Slam champion has never won at Roland Garros, and never faced unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov, either.

