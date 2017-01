The Latest: Sheriff: Jones Will Remain Jailed for Blood Test

The Latest on Bengals' cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones' arrest in Cincinnati (all times local):

Noon

The Hamilton County sheriff's office says Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones will remain jailed until a blood test can be performed Wednesday.

A judge earlier Tuesday set a $37,500 total bond on four charges stemming from Jones' arrest at a downtown Cincinnati hotel. He faces three misdemeanor charges and also a felony count stemming from allegations he spit on a jail nurse's hand.

The judge ordered him to submit to a blood test and the sheriff's office said that would be done Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Jim Neil says Jones was "disorderly and combative" throughout his booking.

A public defender representing Jones in his initial court appearance said that he "vehemently denies" allegations against him and will hire an attorney to challenge the charges.

———

10:55 a.m.

An attorney representing Cincinnati Bengals football player Adam "Pacman" Jones has told a Hamilton County judge that he "vehemently denies" the charges that led to his arrest early Tuesday in downtown Cincinnati.

The judge set Jones' bond at $37,500 total on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business and a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Public defender Lauren Staley said at Jones' initial court appearance that he has witnesses to counter the allegations. She says he will hire an attorney.

A prosecutor said the incident involved a security guard at a hotel near the Bengals' stadium and the city's entertainment district.

A Bengals spokesman says the club doesn't comment on unresolved legal matters. Jones has a long history of legal and disciplinary issues since he began his NFL career at Tennessee in 2005.

———

9 a.m.

Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was jailed early Tuesday, and faced assault, disorderly conduct and other charges including that he spit on a nurse after being arrested in downtown Cincinnati.

Court records show Jones, who has a history of trouble with the law during his NFL career, is accused of pushing and poking someone in the eye, then struggling with officers by head-butting, kicking and refusing to get into the police car. He then allegedly spit on a nurse's hand while being booked into the Hamilton County jail just after midnight.

He was due for a first court appearance Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, and a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance. No attorney was listed for him in court records.

Bengals spokesman Jack Brennan said the club is aware of the incident, but by policy, doesn't comment on unresolved legal matters.