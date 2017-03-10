The Latest: Lions sign Rick Wagner, Akeen Spence

The Latest on NFL free agency (all times Eastern):

11 a.m.

The Detroit Lions have signed a pair of unrestricted free agents: offensive tackle Rick Wagner and defensive lineman Akeen Spence.

Wagner has spent his first four NFL seasons in Baltimore and made 14 starts last year for the Ravens.

Spence spent the past four seasons with Tampa Bay and played in all 16 games last year, including four starts.

———

10:50 a.m.

A day after firing GM Scot McCloughan, the Washington Redskins have announced the signings of three defensive free agents: linemen Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain and safety D.J. Swearinger.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound McGee started only nine games and had 2.5 sacks — both career highs — for the Oakland Raiders. He has played in 51 NFL games, making 18 starts.

McClain, also listed at just over 300 pounds, was with the Dallas Cowboys last season, getting 2.5 sacks in a career-best 15 starts. He has appeared in 62 career games, with 27 starts, for four teams.

Swearinger has six interceptions in four seasons with three clubs. He started the final 12 games of last season for the Arizona Cardinals, picking off three passes.

After going 8-7-1 and missing the playoffs with a defense that ranked 28th in the league, the Redskins fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry and have set about adding new players via free agency.

McCloughan's departure, two years into his four-year contract, was announced Thursday, the day free agency opened. The Redskins did not give a reason for firing him or announce a replacement as GM.

— Howard Fendrich reporting from Washington

———

10:40 a.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on a three-year contract with offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski.

The deal on Friday comes a day after Philadelphia added wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith and right guard Chance Warmack.

Wisniewski started six games for the Eagles at left guard last year after starting 77 games at center in his first five seasons playing for Oakland and Jacksonville.

— Rob Maaddi reporting from Clearwater, Florida

———

