The Latest: 36, 35, 34 _ Serena Says 30s Is the New 10

The Latest on Wednesday from the Australian Open (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

Serena Williams' progress to the Australian Open semifinals means players aged 36 (her sister, Venus Williams), 35 and 34 (her opponent Mirjana Lucic-Baroni) will play off for two places in the final.

Serena Williams says "30s is the new 10!"

"No matter what happens, somebody 34 or older will be in the final," the 22-time major winner said after her 6-2, 6-3 win over Johanna Konta. "That's great."

Serena Williams and Lucic-Baroni will play the second of the semifinals on Thursday, following Venus Williams against her fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe, who is 25.

On the men's side, 35-year-old Roger Federer is back in the semifinals after six months on the sidelines recovering from a knee injury.

————

2:45 p.m.

Serena Williams is still on track for an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam title after beating ninth-seeded Johanna Konta 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The 35-year-old Serena Williams will next meet the No. 79-ranked, 34-year-oldMirjana Lucic-Baroni, who beat Karolina Pliskova in three sets earlier on Rod Laver Arena to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in nearly 18 years. Lucic Baroni lost that Wimbledon semifinal in 1999 to 22-time major winner Steffi Graf.

The 36-year-old Venus Williams set up a semifinal against fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe with a quarterfinal win the previous day. The Williams sisters were seeded No. 1 and No. 2 when they met in the 2003 Australian Open final. Serena Williams won the title, the first of her six in Australia. Venus Williams hasn't returned to a final at Melbourne Park.

———

1:05 p.m.

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni has beaten U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 at the Australian Open to reach her first semifinal at a Grand Slam tournament since Wimbledon in 1999.The No. 79-ranked, 34-year-old Lucic-Baroni won the first set and got an early break in the second, before Pliskova had medical timeout and then went on a roll to win the second set and level the match.

After an exchange of service breaks in the third set, Pliskova took a 4-3 lead and Lucic-Baroni had a medical timeout for what appeared to be a leg problem.

She won the next eight points to hold and break Pliskova, then closed out with a calm service game.

Lucic-Baroni will play the winner of the later quarterfinal between Serena Williams and Johanna Konta.

———

12:30 p.m.

The Australian Open quarterfinal between U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova and 34-year-old Mirjana Lucic-Baroni is going to a third set.

No. 79-ranked Lucic-Baroni, aiming to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal since Wimbledon in 1999, took the first set with a service break in the last game.

After Lucic-Baroni broke again for a 2-0 lead in the second, Pliskova took a medical time out for treatment on her right foot.

The No. 5-seeded Pliskova, who beat Serena Williams in the semifinals at the U.S. Open last year before losing to Angelique Kerber in the final, rallied to win the second set 6-3.

Serena Williams, aiming for a record 23rd Grand Slam title, was playing a quarterfinal later Wednesday against Johanna Konta.