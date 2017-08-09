The Latest: Makwala qualifies for 200 semifinals in solo run

The Latest from the world championships (all times local):

———

6:45 p.m.

Isaac Makwala has qualified for the 200-meter semifinals.

The runner from Botswana, who came down with a stomach bug and was forced to miss Wednesday's 400 final, was belatedly allowed to run his qualifying heat, two days after all his competitors did so.

Needing to run 20.53 seconds or faster to advance, Makwala braved the rain and cold at the Olympic Stadium and finished in 20.20.

Makwala immediately got down after his race and did five pushups.

The semifinals are later Thursday.

Wayde van Niekerk, Makwala's rival for gold, watched in a rest zone and applauded his performance.

———

6 p.m.

Isaac Makwala is getting a belated chance to compete in the 200 meters with a solo run and one opponent — England's world famous rain.

Makwala was first barred from competing in the 200 heats at the world championships because he was forced into quarantine with a stomach bug. But the IAAF has given him another shot at a medal with a special exemption to run early in Wednesday's program. Makwala had been going for a 200-400 double but the virus forced him out of the 400 final.

Rain is set to come pouring down through the evening.

The women's 400-meter final is the highlight medal event of the night. There are also finals in the women's shot put and the men's 400 hurdles.

———

