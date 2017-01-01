The Latest: Titans Get 1st Defensive TD of Season

The Latest on Week 17 of the NFL regular season (all times local):

1:13 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans have their first defensive touchdown of the season.

And they showed just how much trouble the Houston Texans could be in during the playoffs.

Linebacker Sean Spence sacked Tom Savage on a third down in Houston's opening drive, knocking the ball out. Defensive end DaQuan Jones recovered the ball in the end zone for the TD with 9:57 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

The Texans are the AFC South champs for a second straight season and are trying to sweep the division for the first time in franchise history. They will be hosting an AFC wild-card game.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee

12:58 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts star Robert Mathis received a hero's welcome when he was introduced for the final time at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team played a video of his highlights and thanking Mathis for his contributions over the years. Even one of the bagpipers carried a sign that read "Thank You Robert Mathis #98."

Mathis seemed to enjoy it, walking slowly before breaking into a jog and pointing up in the air as he took the field. The 14-year veteran announced Friday that he was retiring after Sunday's game.

— Mike Marot reporting from Indianapolis

Noon

As the final day of the NFL regular season begins, the playoff picture is almost set with just three (four officially) NFC teams fighting for two spots. The AFC teams are set, but are playing for seeding.

If the Redskins beat the Giants in a 4:25 p.m. game, the Packers-Lions loser tonight is eliminated. If New York prevails, both the Packers and Lions are in.

Tampa Bay is still alive, but needs an unlikely set of results including a Giants-Redskins tie.

Oakland, with backup quarterback Matt McGloin, has a chance pass New England for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, or could fall behind Kansas City in the AFC West with a loss to Denver and a Chiefs win at San Diego.

