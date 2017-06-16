The Latest: Si Woo Kim making move up leaderboard

The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Here comes Si Woo Kim.

The 21-year-old Kim is charging up the leaderboard in the second round of the U.S. Open. He birdied three straight holes to move into second at 6 under, one shot back of co-leaders Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.

Kim won The Players Championship in May for his second PGA Tour title.

Bill Haas also is off to a nice start, with three birdies and no bogeys through his first eight holes. He is 3 under for the tournament.

10 a.m.

Paul Casey is the latest example of how little it takes to record a big number in the U.S. Open.

Casey started the second round just one shot behind Rickie Fowler, and he tied Fowler briefly with a birdie on the par-4 11th hole before dropping a shot on the 12th. But that wasn't the problem.

Casey laid up in the rough on the par-5 14th hole. His third shot went over the back of the green, and it took him five shots from there, including a chip that rolled back to his feet. He made an 8, and followed that with a tee shot into the rough to make a bogey.

Just like that, Casey is 4 over for the day and now five shots out of the lead.

Rory McIlroy and Jason Day are trying to make up ground at the U.S. Open — not on the leader, but on the cut line.

McIlroy (78) and Day (79) are coming off their worst scores ever in a U.S. Open, mainly because they couldn't keep it out of the thick fescue that frames the wide fairways at Erin Hills.

Rickie Fowler opened with a 7-under 65. He doesn't play until Friday afternoon. Among those trying to chase him down is Paul Casey of England, who was one shot behind.

The top 60 and ties make the cut at the U.S. Open. There no longer is a 10-shot rule that would allow anyone within 10 shots of the lead to make the cut.