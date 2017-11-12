The Latest: Browsn QB Kizer injured against Lions

The Latest on the 10th Sunday of the NFL season (all times Eastern):

3:23 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Deshone Kizer was knocked out of the game on a hard hit by blitzing cornerback Quandre Diggs.

Kizer lay on the turf while the team's medical staff evaluated him late in the third quarter. He was able to walk off the field, very slowly, before retreating into a blue tent on the sideline. Later, he went toward the locker room.

The winless Browns were tied at 24 early in the fourth in part because of Kizer's play. He threw for a touchdown and ran for a score.

— Larry Lage reporting from Detroit.

———

2:52 p.m.

Green Bay lost another running back when Ty Montgomery got hurt in the first half of the Packers' game at Chicago.

The team announced in the third quarter that Montgomery had a rib injury. Aaron Jones departed in the first quarter with a knee injury.

Montgomery had a 37-yard touchdown run in the second, helping Green Bay to a 10-6 lead at the break. He finished with six carries for 54 yards.

The injuries for Montgomery and Jones left the Packers with only one true halfback, Jamaal Williams.

Montgomery started his career as a receiver and was converted to running back last season because of injuries.

— Jay Cohen reporting from Chicago

———

2:37 p.m.

The New Orleans Saints say running back Daniel Lasco has feelings in his extremities after sustaining a spinal injury making a tackle on a kickoff return.

Lasco was loaded into an ambulance on the field and taken to the hospital. He was hurt six minutes into the second quarter when he appeared to lower his head while tackling Bills returner Brandon Tate.

Lasco moved his left leg while lying face-down on the field before being rolled on his back by Saints medical staff.

— John Wawrow, reporting from Orchard Park, New York.

———

2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been ejected for contact with an official.

Burfict initially was flagged for a late hit on DeMarco Murray and apparently made contact with an official pleading his case. The flag for his ejection came two plays after the Murray hit.

The linebacker didn't immediately leave the sideline. Murray dove over the top for a touchdown, putting Tennessee up 14-6, before Burfict started walking toward the locker room.

Burfict talked to some fans behind the team bench and raised both arms in the air before finally going to the locker room.

The Bengals linebacker has been among NFL's most suspended and most frequently fined players. He started this season with a three-game suspension for a hit during the preseason. He also had a history of personal fouls at Arizona State that factored into every NFL team passing on him in the 2012 draft.

This is the second straight week the Bengals have had a player ejected. Wide receiver A.J. Green was ejected after grabbing Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey around the neck and throwing a punch. Green was fined $42,541 for his fight.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee

———

2 p.m.

Titans kicker Ryan Succop finally has missed, ending his NFL record of successful field goals inside 50 yards at 56.

Succop missed wide right on a 48-yard attempt with 8:05 left in the second quarter Sunday against Cincinnati. Succop came into the game having easily topped the previous NFL mark of 46 consecutive field goals inside the 50 that had previously been set by Matt Bryant of Atlanta between 2013 and 2015.

The Titans kicker came into this game 21 of 23 on field goals, and his 79 points ranked him third in the NFL.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee

———

1:58 p.m.

Corey Grant's longest two runs of the season came on fake punts.

Grant juked one defender, made another miss and then zigzagged his way for a 56-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-7 play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. He had 58-yarder that was stopped set up a touchdown against Baltimore in London in September.

It's also the second straight week Jacksonville got a huge play from special teams.

Jaydon Mickens returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown in a 23-7 victory against Cincinnati last week.

The Jaguars signed special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis in the offseason in hopes of improving one of the league's worst units.

— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville, Florida

———

1:52 p.m.

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones has left the Packers' game at Chicago with a knee injury.

Jones departed in the first quarter, but it was unclear when exactly he got hurt. The team announced in the second quarter that he was done for the day.

Jones finishes with three carries for 12 yards.

— Jay Cohen reporting from Chicago

———

1:15 p.m.

No NFL players protested during the national anthem before early games as the league celebrated Veterans Day weekend by honoring the military.

The NFL Players Association had asked all players to observe a two-minute moment of silence before games to honor veterans.

Even players who have been protesting most of the season stood for the anthem this week, including the Seahawks Michael Bennett, who stood before Thursday night's game. Titans receiver Rishard Matthews walked onto the field holding hands with soldiers and stood with teammates for the anthem for the first time since President Donald Trump criticized players for protesting.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the protest movement last season. He remains unsigned and has filed a complaint that team owners colluded against him because of the protests — aimed at police brutality against African-Americans and other issues.

———

12:30 p.m.

Who would've thought the Week 10 schedule would feature just one matchup between two teams with winning records.

And surprise, surprise, it's the Buffalo Bills (5-3) hosting the New Orleans Saints (6-2).

Despite an offseason overhaul, Buffalo has matched its best start during its 17-season playoff drought — the longest active streak in North America's four major professional sports. The Bills haven't been 6-3 or better since 1999, and are 4-0 at home.

The Saints have won six straight and are a victory short of matching their longest winning streak since 2011. New Orleans has a chance to open 7-2 or better for only the seventh time in franchise history, and first since 2013.

———

