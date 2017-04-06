The Latest: Hernandez enraged by disrespect, prosecutor says

The Latest on closing arguments in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

A prosecutor in the double-murder trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez says in closing arguments that Hernandez killed two men because he had "an illogical sense of being disrespected."

Prosecutor Patrick Haggan told jurors Hernandez killed Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado after de Abreu bumped into him at a Boston nightclub and spilled his drink on him. He said Hernandez became enraged because he saw it as a sign of disrespect.

Haggan told jurors Thursday: "You know who the killer is."

Hernandez's lawyer told jurors during his closing argument that Hernandez's former friend, Alexander Bradley, killed the two men over a drug deal. Bradley was the government's star witness.

Hernandez is already serving life in prison for the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

10:05 a.m.

A lawyer for ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has told jurors that the prosecution's star witness is "a perjurer and a liar" who is the real killer of two men Hernandez is accused of gunning down over a spilled drink.

During closing arguments Thursday, attorney Jose Baez told jurors that prosecutors made a "deal with the devil" when they agreed to give immunity to Hernandez's former friend, Alexander Bradley. Baez said Bradley got the "deal of a lifetime" for claiming that Hernandez shot two men after one of them accidentally bumped into Hernandez at a Boston nightclub and spilled his drink.

Prosecutors have said Hernandez was enraged over the encounter at the club because he felt disrespected. They are scheduled to give their closing argument after the defense concludes its closing.

12:08 a.m.

Jurors in the double murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez are set to hear closing arguments after more than a month of testimony about a crime that prosecutors say was fueled by anger over a spilled drink.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday.

The former New England Patriots tight end is charged in the fatal shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado on July 16, 2012.

A friend who was with Hernandez testified that Hernandez opened fire on the men's car two hours after de Abreu bumped into Hernandez at the club and spilled his drink.

But Hernandez's lawyers say the friend — Alexander Bradley — shot the men over a drug deal.

