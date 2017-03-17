The Latest: Perfect brackets galore after day 1 of NCAAs

The Latest on Day 2 of the NCAA Tournament (all times eastern):

12:45 p.m.

So you're pretty pleased with your brackets after nailing all your picks during Day 1 of the tournament?

Don't get too excited, you're hardly alone.

ESPN says there were over 154,000 perfect brackets out of over 18 million entered in the site's bracket challenge.

Things figure to get a bit messy as Day 2 ramps up, though a head start in your office pool is never a bad thing. As far as keeping it going all the way through the championship game, the odds of going a perfect 63 for 63 is one literally one in a billion. But like Jim Carrey so famously said in "Dumb & Dumber" ''so you're saying there's a chance?"

———

12:30 p.m.

New Mexico State and Baylor will take March Madness all over the world.

Their NCAA Tournament game in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will feature 10 players who were born outside of the United States. New Mexico State has seven, and its coach, Paul Weir, is from Toronto. France, Ivory Coast, Kenya, India, Australia, Belgium, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Canada all will be represented by birth or heritage when the two teams take the court.

The NBA had a record 113 international players on opening-day rosters this season, and Weir said the college game is following. More than half the 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament had at least one player from another country on their rosters at the start of the season. Saint Mary's alone has seven Australians on its roster.

———

Day 2 of the NCAA Tournament won't have much work to do if it wants to top a decidedly staid Day 1.

The higher seeds went 14-2 on Thursday, the only upsets coming by 12th-seeded Middle Tennessee and 11th seeded Xavier.

The rest of the field gets underway Friday, with streaking Big Ten champion Michigan taking on 10th-seeded Oklahoma State at 12:15 p.m EST. The early games include third-seeded Baylor against 14th-seeded New Mexico State, eighth-seeded Arkansas against ninth-seeded Seton Hall and third-seeded Oregon against 14th-seed Iona.

Top seeds North Carolina and Kansas get started a little later.

The upset alert button will be ready for 10th-seeded Wichita State against seventh-seeded Dayton in the South Region. Over 70 percent of brackets on Yahoo opted for the Shockers over the Flyers.