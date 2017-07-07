The Latest: Masters champ Sergio Garcia in green jacket

The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

———

2:45 p.m.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia figured out the perfect outfit for his appearance in the Royal Box at Wimbledon's Centre Court: a green jacket.

Garcia, who won his first major golf title at Augusta National in April, sat in the invitation-only special seats behind one of the baselines in the main stadium at the All England Club on Friday.

Garcia wore a yellow tie and the jacket famously given to the winner of the Masters each year.

Another celebrity of the sports world sitting in the Royal Box as Heather Watson of Britain faced two-time major champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus: former soccer star David Beckham.

———

11:45 a.m.

Play has started on the outside courts at Wimbledon.

Ninth-seeded Kei Nishikori was on No. 3 Court against Roberto Bautista Agut, while 16th-seeded Gilles Muller was playing Aljaz Bedene on No. 2 Court.

The main courts will start at about 1 p.m., with former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka first up on Centre Court. Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are also scheduled to play in the main stadium.

Venus Williams, a five-time champion at the All England Club, will be playing later on No. 1 Court.

———

10:35 a.m.

A WTA spokesman says No. 1-ranked doubles player Bethanie-Mattek Sands is having tests on her injured right knee a day after hurting it during a match at Wimbledon.

Alexander Prior says in an email on Friday that Mattek-Sands, a 32-year-old American, "is currently undergoing more scans this morning."

Mattek-Sands fell and clutched at her knee, then began sobbing and screaming for help, in the third set's opening game of her second-round singles match Thursday.

In doubles, Mattek-Sands and partner Lucie Safarova came to Wimbledon seeking a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title in women's doubles.

———

