The Latest: Muguruza wins 1st set in Wimbledon semifinals

1:40 p.m.

Garbine Muguruza won the first set 6-1 against Magdalena Rybarikova in the women's semifinals at Wimbledon.

1:08 p.m.

Play on Centre Court at Wimbledon in the women's semifinals has started.

Garbine Muguruza is facing Magdalena Rybarikova for a spot in Saturday's final.

Muguruza reached the final at the All England Club in 2015 and won the French Open in 2016. Rybarikova is playing in the semifinals at a major tournament for the first time in her career.

In the second match, five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will face Johanna Konta.

12:50 p.m.

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams is in the semifinals at the All England Club for the second year in a row and will face Johanna Konta for a spot in Saturday's final.

Williams, playing in her 20th Wimbledon tournament, is 8-1 in her previous nine semifinal appearances at the grass-court major.

Konta is playing in the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time.

In the opening match on Centre Court, 2015 Wimbledon finalist Garbine Muguruza will play Magdalena Rybarikova.

