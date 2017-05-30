The Latest: Zverev loses to Verdasco at French Open

The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

———

3:20 p.m.

On a day of upsets on Court Philippe Chatrier, ninth-seeded Alexander Zverev lost to Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 when their first-round match resumed.

Zverev, who is regarded as one of the most gifted players on tour, broke his racket during the fourth set.

The match was suspended on Monday because of darkness after the players split the first two sets.

The 20-year-old Zverev was one of the outside favorites after impressing on his way to victory at the Italian Open.

———

3 p.m.

Madison Keys ended a four-match losing streak by winning on clay for the first time this year, beating Ashleigh Barty 6-3, 6-2 at the French Open.

The 12th-seeded American held a 22-10 edge in winners, did not face any break points, and took advantage of Barty's seven double-faults.

Keys, a 2015 Australian Open semifinalist, missed the first two months of this season after left wrist surgery.

Barty has now lost all nine career matches against top-20 opponents.

———

2:50 p.m.

Stan Wawrinka is safely through to the second round of the French Open after a 6-2, 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia.

Wawrinka started his clay season poorly before emerging with a title at the Geneva Open last week. The No. 3 seed kept up his momentum in Paris.

"I enjoyed it very much," said Wawrinka, who won at Roland Garros in 2015. "It was not necessarily easy after I played in Geneva until Saturday to get into gear. I'm feeling good, I'm playing good tennis and I'm happy to be back in Paris."

———

2 p.m.

Johanna Konta got off to a flying start and then faded away as she bowed out of the French Open in the first round — for the third year in a row.

The seventh-seeded British player lost to 109th-ranked Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Konta has never won a main-draw match at Roland Garros.

On Tuesday, she won 13 of the 15 first points on Court Philippe Chatrier but was unable to keep the same level throughout, ending with a total of 38 unforced errors.

Hsieh saved four break points when serving for the match and sealed her win when Konta made a return error.

———

1:23 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia beat Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in straight sets to reach the second round of the French Open.

The 18th-seeded Kyrgios hit 20 aces on his way to the 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory.

Kyrgios argued with the umpire in the second set when a key call went against him when he had a break point for 5-4, but he regained his focus to take the tiebreaker with an ace, on his third set point.

———

1:13 p.m.

Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro has won his first match in five years at the French Open.

Playing at the clay-court major for the first time since 2012, del Potro won an all-Argentine contest against qualifier Guido Pella 6-2, 6-1, 6-4.

Del Potro showed no sign of the shoulder and back problems that hampered him at the Lyon Open last week and did not face a single break point.

Del Potro's best result at Roland Garros is the semifinals in 2009, the year he won at Flushing Meadows.

———

12:35 p.m.

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina hit a crosscourt forehand winner on match point to win the first match on Court Suzanne Lenglen and seal her spot in the second round of the French Open.

Svitolina converted all three break points and hit 25 winners to prevail 6-4, 6-3 over Yaroslava Shvedova, a two-time quarterfinalist in Paris.

Svitolina is coming off the Rome title two weeks ago and is an outside favorite in Paris, where she made it to the quarterfinals two years ago. The Ukrainian has won three other tournaments this year.

"I was very happy with the way I handled the pressure," she said. "It's the first time that I have won four titles and two big ones so it's given me a lot of confidence."

———

10:52 a.m.

After becoming No. 1 last year, Andy Murray has been struggling in 2017, but he'll try to right himself starting in the French Open's first round against Andrey Kuznetsov on Tuesday.

Joining Murray, the runner-up a year ago in Paris, in finally getting going on Day 3 will be 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka, who meets Jozek Kovalik.

The showdown of the day should be 15th-seeded Gael Monfils of France against Dustin Brown of Germany. Both hit highlight-worthy shots on a regular basis.

In the women's draw, No. 3 Simona Halep is up against Jana Cepelova, and No. 5 Elina Svitolina plays Yaroslava Shvedova.

First up on Court Philippe Chatrier is seventh-seeded Johanna Konta against Su-Wei Hsieh.

———

