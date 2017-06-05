The Latest: Subban trolls Crosby, bringing bag of mouthwash

The Latest on Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

5:22 p.m.

P.K. Subban seems as if he's still trying to get under Sidney Crosby's skin.

Nashville's All-Star defenseman was seen walked toward his locker room Monday with a bag that appeared to be filled with bottles of mouthwash .

Pittsburgh's superstar has insisted he did not complain about Subban's breath in Game 3 as Subban said he did.

Game on.

———

Coach Peter Laviolette has a message for Nashville fans attending Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final: Don't throw anything onto the ice.

Five catfish, several towels, a stuffed penguin and a cowboy hat hit the ice Saturday night in the Predators' 5-1 win over Pittsburgh, which pulled Nashville within 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The team shared Laviolette's video plea Monday on Twitter hours before Game 4. The coach asks fans to avoid both putting players and officials in danger and penalties.

Police estimated more than 50,000 turned out for the first Stanley Cup Final game in Tennessee on Saturday night. That prompted changes to handle the crowds with only 200 fans with wristbands allowed on the plaza with a downtown amphitheater opened for a watch party.

———

