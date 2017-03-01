The Latest: Vikings keep door open to bringing back Peterson

The Latest from the NFL's annual scouting combine in Indianapolis (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

One day after cutting All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman is keeping the door open to re-signing the longtime face of the franchise.

He's just not sure what, or how much, it might take.

"What you can't predict is what the market is going to be," Spielman said. "You may have expectations today and those expectations will change within a week. We have to be very flexible with Adrian or any of our guys that we want to sign back.

"We are very open with all our players," he continued. "We want to have all of them back if we can."

Spielman was ready for the questions about Peterson. He just wasn't expecting the first question to be about Sam Bradford.

"Wow! I bet a dollar that the first one would be about Adrian Peterson right out of the gate," Spielman joked. "I guess I lost."

———

11:15 a.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert still doesn't know if quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will return next season.

He'd sure like him back — for a long time. Still, he's contemplating contingency plans.

"I hope he plays forever," Colbert said. "Chances are he will extend his career, we don't know how long it will go. But you always have to be prepared to select a quarterback at some point, and he's aware of that. We've talked about it. He understands that if we add a guy into the mix, we'll do that at some point. "

Earlier this year, Roethlisberger said he needed time to think about his future before coming back for a 14th season.

———

10:30 a.m.

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn got right to the point when he stepped to the podium at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

He brought up the subject of watching tape of the Super Bowl, in which the New England Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. And he quickly dispelled any notion that he's over it.

"Yes, I am past it, but I'm not over it," Quinn said. "And I never will be."