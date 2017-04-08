The Latest: Former world No. 1 Jason Day 1st off on Saturday

The Latest on the third round of the Masters on Saturday (all times local):

11 a.m.

It could be another bad Day.

Former world No. 1 Jason Day has struggled at the Masters this week, shooting 74-76 the first two rounds and surviving to the weekend right at the cut line of 6-over par. He was the first to tee off in Saturday's third round and quickly found problems again with a bogey on the par-5 second.

Day has struggled in recent weeks, his best finish in his last three tournaments was a tie for 23rd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month.

The four leaders — Charley Hoffman, Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler and Thomas Peters — will tee off in about four hours on what looks like a great day for golf. The forecast is for little-to-no wind, sunny skies and temperatures in the high 60s.

2:40 a.m.

Augusta National has a traffic jam atop the leaderboard heading into the third round of the Masters, a logjam that will likely take the entire weekend to untangle.

Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman and Masters rookie Thomas Pieters are tied at 4-under 140 through two rounds of the year's first major. William McGirt is next at 2 under with Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose and ageless Fred Couples heading another group three shots behind.

At even par are three past champions in Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth, all capable of grabbing this event by the throat over the weekend.

"We're in a positon now where we," Spieth said, "I think, can go out there and win this thing."

It's a crowded club.

There are 18 players within six shots of the lead, a margin that can shrink as quickly as a couple of crowd-pleasing eagles on the 13th and 15th holes. That group includes world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who was only five shots behind despite not shooting under par either of the first two rounds.

