The Latest: World Series is heating up _ to 104 degrees

The Latest on Game 1 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

The temperature is 104 degrees as the Dodgers take batting practice ahead of Game 1 of the World Series.

The skies are cloudless and a piercing sun is baking Dodger Stadium.

Fewer fans than usual are in the outfield pavilion seats watching the team, while others are seeking any shade they can find.

———

2:40 p.m.

There's the actual baseball played during the World Series, then there's the gamesmanship between the teams.

The Astros took the field 15 minutes later than scheduled for batting practice on Monday night because the Dodgers hadn't wrapped up their session yet. The stadium's audio system switched from rap to soft rock for Houston's batters to take their cuts.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch calls such things "gamesmanship and fun." He says his team has a few things up its sleeve when the Dodgers come to Houston on Thursday ahead of Game 3.

———

2:30 p.m.

Back on the active roster, Corey Seager was in the starting lineup at shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series opener against the Houston Astros.

Seager missed the NL Championship Series with a back injury, sustained in Game 3 of the Division Series on Oct. 9.

Chris Taylor bats leadoff and plays center field Tuesday night. Third baseman Justin Turner hits second, followed by first baseman Cody Bellinger, right fielder Yasiel Puig, left fielder Enrique Hernandez, shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Logan Forsythe, catcher Austin Barnes and left hander Clayton Kershaw.

Center fielder George Springer tops the Astros batting order, followed third baseman Alex Bregman, second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, catcher Brian McCann, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez right fielder Jose Reddick and left-hander Dallas Keuchel.

———

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball