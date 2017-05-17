LaVar Ball ups shoe deal asking price to $3 billion

LaVar Ball has upped the ante.

The outspoken father of former UCLA star Lonzo Ball said Wednesday on Fox Sport 1's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" that it will now cost a shoe company $3 billion to make a deal with his Big Baller Brand.

"If they want to talk to me now, it just went up to $3 billion. Triple Bs — billion, billion, billion," LaVar said.

He also repeated that he wants Lonzo to play only for the Los Angeles Lakers, the hometown team that got the No. 2 pick Tuesday night in the NBA draft lottery.

"Now that Lonzo's headed to Los Angeles, what they should have done is give me a billion dollars and let me be on my way," LaVar said.

LaVar said he has sold 400 to 500 pairs of the $495 ZO2 shoes, and has no need to market his products to women.

