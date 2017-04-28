LEADING OFF: Bruising Nats host battered Mets, Cubs-Red Sox

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

WASHINGTON CAPITALIZES

Trea Turner and the Nationals clubbed their way through Coors Field this week, scoring 11 or more runs in three straight games for the first time since they were the Montreal Expos in 1986. Turner had a huge four-game series in Colorado, getting seven extra-base hits, driving in 11 runs and scoring 10. Max Scherzer and Washington now host the Mets — New York, which has lost six in a row, might find out how long slugger Yoenis Cespedes will be out with an injured hamstring.

OLD-TIMEY

The Cubs visit Fenway Park as World Series champions, with Jake Arrieta (3-0, 3.65 ERA) facing Drew Pomeranz. The Red Sox are 5-7 vs. the Cubs in interleague play — not including the 1918 Fall Classic, won by Babe Ruth and Boston — and got swept by Chicago at home in three games in 2014.

ON A ROLL

The Phillies own the longest winning streak in the majors, taking a six-game run into Dodger Stadium. Maikel Franco has 20 RBIs in Philadelphia's 20 games despite hitting just .221.

TRY AGAIN

Toronto is the only team in the majors that hasn't won two straight games this season. The Blue Jays hope to break that streak this weekend when they host Tampa Bay. Marcus Stroman pitches for the hosts — in his last start, he threw a complete game against the Angels. Stroman also played this week in St. Louis, delivering a pinch-double for his first career hit and scoring in an extra-inning win.

TOUGH CHOICE

Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller has a partially torn ligament in his throwing elbow, leaving him with a difficult decision. He could have Tommy John surgery, a route that would keep him out at least until the middle of next season. He also could try rehabilitating it, even go with stem cell injections, though that comes with the risk of tearing the ligament completely.

The 26-year-old Miller appeared to be getting back on track this season after struggling in 2016. He was 2-2 with a 4.09 ERA in four starts before the injury.