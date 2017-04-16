LEADING OFF: Bucs can sweep Cubs, Chapman deals vs Cards

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

———

NEW YEAR

After going 4-14 against the Cubs last season, the Pirates can take a three-game sweep from Chicago with a win at Wrigley Field. Andrew McCutchen hit a go-ahead, three-run homer during a five-run seventh to lead Pittsburgh to an 8-7 victory Saturday. Right-hander Jameson Taillon (0-0, 1.38 ERA) leads the Pirates' effort in going for the sweep, while lefty Jon Lester (0-0, 1.64) is up for the Cubs.

NOT THEM AGAIN

Cleveland right-hander Carlos Carrasco will hope for better luck when he faces Detroit. Two of his four starts against the Tigers last season ended with injuries. He pulled a hamstring covering first base April 24 and missed six weeks. Carrasco's start on Sept. 17 ended on the game's second pitch, when he broke his right hand after being hit by Ian Kinsler's line drive, an injury that forced him to miss the Indians' run to the World Series.

SIZZLING STREAK

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has gone 30 straight appearances against the Cardinals without allowing a run. The streak began in 2012 and spanned 30 1/3 innings, during which he's struck out 51 and allowed just seven hits. Chapman and his 100 mph heat might get a chance to extend the longest consecutive-game shutout string ever vs. St. Louis in the Sunday night game at Yankee Stadium.

MONEY'S WORTH

Jose Ramirez looks to lift Cleveland again in the finale of a series against AL Central foe Detroit. Ramirez had a pair of three-run homers among his four hits in a 13-6 win over the Tigers and ace Justin Verlander on Saturday, setting a career high with six RBIs. The Indians locked up Ramirez with a five-year contract in March and he's playing up to it, batting .341 with three homers, 12 RBIs and a 1.014 OPS.

KID ROX

The Rockies are off to a strong start thanks in part to some impressive performances from their young starting rotation. After Tyler Chatwood threw a two-hitter to beat San Francisco 5-0 on Saturday, rookie Antonio Senzatela (1-0, 1.50) will look to build off getting his first major league win last time out. The 22-year-old righty has shut down the Padres and Brewers in his first two starts. Colorado is 8-5 this season and can win its four-game series against the Giants with a victory in the finale.

ANOTHER CRACK

Toronto faces Orioles righty Dylan Bundy for the second time this season, and the first go-round wasn't encouraging. Bundy (1-1, 2.70) struck out eight and allowed a run and four hits over seven innings on April 5 in a 3-1 Baltimore win. The 24-year-old has started well in what's expected to be his first full season in the rotation. J.A. Happ (0-2, 5.40) is set to pitch for the Blue Jays.