LEADING OFF: Hicks a hit for Tigers, Blach set for Kershaw

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

———

HICKS STICKS

John Hicks is off to an impressive start as a fill-in for injured Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera. Called up from Triple-A on Saturday morning, Hicks is 5 for 10 with a home run and six RBIs in two games. The 27-year-old made his major league debut in 2015 with Seattle and played once for the Tigers last year. He'll see some familiar faces when Felix Hernandez and the Mariners visit Comerica Park.

TY TRY

Giants pitcher Ty Blach gets another chance to hit against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. Last Oct. 1, the rookie went 2 for 3 off Kershaw, helping himself with a pair of singles while pitching eight shutout innings to win at AT&T Park. They'll match up for the second time in San Francisco, where Kershaw is 10-4 overall.

BOUNCING BACK

Astros ace Dallas Keuchel (3-0, 0.96 ERA) has opened the season with four straight starts of at seven innings while allowing no more than one run. Coming off a down year after winning the 2015 AL Cy Young Award, the Houston lefty hopes to stretch the string when he pitches at Cleveland.

NOT YOU AGAIN

Atlanta righty Julio Teheran tries to extend his dominance over the Mets and end the Braves' six-game losing streak. He has given up just three earned runs in his last 43 innings (0.63 ERA) against the Mets dating to 2015. Teheran pitched six shutout innings at Citi Field in a no-decision on opening day this year, and is set to start once more at the New York ballpark. The Mets will see how slugging outfielder Yoenis Cespedes and their other ailing starters are feeling.

START IT UP

The Yankees and Red Sox meet for the first of 19 games between the old rivals this year, starting at Fenway Park. Luis Severino (1-1, 4.05) pitches for New York vs. AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (1-2, 5.32) as Boston opens a season-high, 10-game homestand.