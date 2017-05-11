LEADING OFF: Keuchel, Bundy seek 6th wins; Trout eyes return

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

———

WINNER, WINNER

Houston's Dallas Keuchel and Baltimore's Dylan Bundy can become the majors' first six-win pitchers this season. The pair is among a pack of hurlers tied for the league lead with five victories. Keuchel (5-0, 1.88) can do Bundy's Orioles a favor by beating the Yankees in New York, while Bundy (5-1, 2.17) will pitch the finale of a four-game series against NL East-leading Washington.

BACK AT IT?

Mike Trout is hoping to get back in the lineup after missing five straight games with a tight left hamstring. The Angels are headed home to open a series against Detroit, and manager Mike Scioscia thinks Trout may be ready to go for the opener. Trout was set to test the leg running and doing work in the outfield Wednesday, and there was no indication of any setbacks from Los Angeles.

HERE'S YOUR CHANCE

With Dodgers left fielder Andrew Toles done for the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, rookie Cody Bellinger may have a spot for the rest of the year. Bellinger has been excellent filling in for injured Adrian Gonzalez at first base, hitting .315 with six homers through 14 games, but Gonzalez is likely to resume everyday duty when he returns. Bellinger — an outstanding defender at first base who has also played all three outfield positions in the minors — started in left field Wednesday and made a tumbling catch, prompting chants of "Cody! Cody!" at Dodger Stadium. He could see plenty of action in left field in Toles' place.

PITCHING POWER

Kansas City and Tampa Bay wrap a four-games series with two of the hottest pitchers in the AL. Royals left-hander Jason Vargas is 4-1 with a league-leading 1.19 ERA. His opponent, right-hander Jake Odorizzi (2-1, 2.88), has given up only eight hits in his last four starts.

FROM RIGHT TO LEFT

The San Diego Padres flipped their next two scheduled starters to have lefty Clayton Richard in the series finale at Texas, and right-hander Jhoulys Chacin starting Friday at the White Sox. "Everybody's healthy, everybody's fine," manager Andy Green said. "Texas has struggled a little bit more with left-handed pitching this season than right-handed pitching, and vice versa in Chicago. ... No rocket science." The Rangers are hitting .192 against lefties, 30 points less than what they've done against right-handers.

BIG SHAW

Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw gets his last crack at his old team when the Red Sox wrap up a three-game interleague series in Milwaukee. The offseason deal that sent Shaw and two minor leaguers to the Brewers in exchange for relief pitcher Tyler Thornburg so far favors Milwaukee. Thornburg (right shoulder) is on the 60-day disabled list. Shaw is a regular with seven homers, 25 RBIs and a .538 slugging percentage going into Wednesday, all stats that would be leading Boston.

———

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball