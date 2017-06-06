LEADING OFF: Astros seek 12th straight, McCutchen heating up

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

ROCKET FUEL

The seemingly unstoppable Astros attempt to match a club record with their 12th consecutive win when they play at last-place Kansas City. The team won 12 straight in 1999 and 2004. Houston, with the best record (42-16) and longest winning streak in the majors this season, has also won 11 road games in a row — a franchise record . The AL West leaders are an astounding 22-6 away from home. "We don't sit there feeling like, 'Boy, they look like they are going to win tonight,'" Royals manager Ned Yost said. "But you look at their team and what they're doing, I'm sure that's their attitude and their feeling."

CLUTCH MCCUTCH

Pirates star Andrew McCutchen has recently hit his stride. After a season-long slump that lasted until late May, he has gone 13 for 33 (.394) with three home runs in his last 10 games. The former MVP's surge started right before he was dropped to the sixth spot in the lineup. He'll try to keep up his success when Pittsburgh plays the Orioles at Camden Yards.

ROLLIN' ROBBIE

Arizona lefty Robbie Ray has thrown 23 2/3 scoreless innings while winning three straight starts, all of them on the road. He'll pitch at home for the Diamondbacks against Padres rookie Dinelson Lamet — the 24-year-old righty has won his two big league starts, both times striking out eight in five innings.

TANAKA'S TROUBLES

The Red Sox visit Yankee Stadium for the first time this season, taking on Masahiro Tanaka and the AL East leaders. Tanaka has lost four straight starts, giving up 22 runs, 30 hits and eight home runs in 17 2/3 innings. But on April 27, he threw a three-hit shutout at Fenway Park, making him 6-2 in 11 career starts against Boston.

HEY THERE

Dillon Gee makes his first start for Texas when his former Mets teammates come to town. Gee spent parts of six seasons with New York and pitched for Kansas City last year. He's made two relief appearances for the Rangers.

HE'S READY

Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler is expected to come off the disabled list to face the visiting Angels. He's been out with a hamstring injury and has been having a down year, hitting .239 with 11 RBIs.

