LEADING OFF: O's try for 5-0 start, Red Sox still ill

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

FLYING HIGH

The Orioles try to remain the only unbeaten team in the majors when they face the Yankees at Camden Yards. The O's are 4-0 and would like to match last year's start, when they opened 7-0. Baltimore lefty Wade Miley comes off the disabled list to make his season debut after being out with an upper respiratory infection. CC Sabathia starts for New York.

BRONX BUMMER

The Yankees will be without promising catcher Gary Sanchez for a stretch. Sanchez has been put on the 10-day disabled list after straining his right biceps during a follow-through on a swing Saturday. Manager Joe Girardi said the team will be cautious with the injury because Sanchez throws right-handed. The 24-year-old hit 20 homers and finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting last season despite playing in only 53 games.

SICK START

A flu bug has left the Red Sox short-handed, on and off the field. Boston has been without Hanley Ramirez and Mookie Betts during a series at Detroit because of the illness, and now rookie Andrew Benintendi may miss time after throwing up during Saturday's game. Even broadcaster Dave O'Brien had to leave midgame Saturday because he was sick, prompting NESN to wire in studio host Tom Caron from Boston to work with color analyst Jerry Remy. On a more positive note, Boston left-hander David Price (elbow strain) threw out to 120 feet Saturday and is nearing a return to the rotation.

HEALED UP

Noah Syndergaard heads back to the mound for the Mets after exiting the opener because of a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. The righty will work with an extra day of rest and has been treating the blister with a cream. He hasn't seemed too concerned about it. "They don't have to amputate it," he quipped. New York is hosting Miami in the nationally televised night game.

SLOWING DOWN?

Jake Arrieta makes his second start this season for the Cubs, and although he pitched six strong innings against St. Louis in his first outing, there's some reason for concern in Chicago. MLB's Statcast measured his average fastball at 91.24 mph against the Cardinals, down roughly 3 mph from his average heater in 2016, according to the system. His slider was down over 5 mph from last season, too. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner was 18-8 with a 3.10 ERA last season.