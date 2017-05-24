LEADING OFF: Sale tries for 9th double-digit K game in row

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

A BIG FAN

Red Sox ace Chris Sale can set a major league record by striking out at least 10 batters in his ninth straight game when he starts against Texas at Fenway Park. The lefty has already matched the mark of eight in a row, which he did in 2015 with the White Sox and Pedro Martinez accomplished with Boston in 1999. Sale has fanned 95 in 65 2/3 over nine starts in his first year with the Red Sox.

TWIN WIN

Minnesota goes for its first three-game sweep at Camden Yards since 1996 when emerging right-hander Jose Berrios pitches against Chris Tillman. The AL Central-leading Twins won the series opener 14-7, then turned to pitching as Ervin Santana shut out the Orioles 2-0 Tuesday night.

NEED HELP

Jeremy Hellickson is off to a nice start for the Phillies, taking a 5-1 record into this outing at home vs. Colorado. But he could use some help — he has more wins the rest of Philadelphia's rotation has combined (four).

NICE START

Mariners righty Sam Gaviglio looks to build upon his first big league start, when he threw five shutout innings against the White Sox last week. Gaviglio will pitch in Washington, where Bryce Harper and the Nationals homered four times in romping past Seattle 10-1 Tuesday night.