LEADING OFF: Strasburg back with another baby, Greinke sharp

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

DADDY'S TURN

Stephen Strasburg is set to pitch on extra rest for Washington after spending time on the paternity list for the birth of his second daughter. Strasburg (2-0, 2.89 ERA) missed a scheduled start at Colorado to be with his wife, Rachel, but returns in time to face the ailing Mets, who put outfielder Yoenis Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of a strained left hamstring. Zack Wheeler (1-2, 5.40) is up for New York.

ZACK IS BACK

Arizona's Zack Greinke (2-2, 2.93) has come back strong after a disappointing 2016, a trend he'll try to extend against Colorado. The 33-year-old struck out 11 in six innings during his last start and has 31 strikeouts and six walks over 30 2/3 innings this season despite losing almost 2 mph off his fastball from last year's average, according to Statcast. Tyler Anderson (1-3, 7.11) is up for the Rockies.

HOMECOMING

The Cubs are playing in Boston this weekend, bringing Chicago President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein back to Fenway Park for the first time since he left the Red Sox in 2012. The Boston native has helped end lengthy championship droughts in both cities and said Friday he considers himself lucky to feel like a native in two places. Epstein said he went for a jog through his old stomping grounds Thursday and got a silent high-five from a stranger. "Made me feel welcomed back, which is a good feeling," Epstein said.

GETTING CLOSER

Baltimore left-hander Zach Britton, who hasn't pitched since April 14 because of a strained forearm, could be activated Sunday or Tuesday, according to manager Buck Showalter.

BRIEF ABSENCE

Seattle expects to have Nelson Cruz back in the lineup, a day after he was scratched with a tight left hamstring. The 36-year-old was available to pinch hit Friday. He entered the day leading the Mariners with five homers and 19 RBIs. Yovani Gallardo (1-2, 4.84) is to pitch for Seattle against Cleveland's Danny Salazar (1-2, 4.37).

