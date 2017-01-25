LeBron, Cavs Meet to Discuss Star's Postgame Rant

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says the team has met with LeBron James and discussed his recent postgame rant.

James was critical of Cleveland's front office following Monday night's loss in New Orleans. The Pelicans handed the defending NBA champions their fifth loss in seven games despite playing without star Anthony Davis.

Afterward, James said the Cavs' roster was "top heavy" and that he wasn't sure the organization was fully committed to defending its title. James insisted he wasn't criticizing general manager David Griffin or any of his teammates but reiterated that the team needs to add a playmaker.

Lue said the team discussed James' comments before Wednesday's shootaround and that James met with Griffin.

Lue said: "We have enough on this team to win a championship." He said James understood the team's position on the matter and "we're going to move on."