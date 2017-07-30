Lee takes advantage of Webb's late struggles to win Scotland

Mi Hyang Lee took advantage of Hall of Famer Karrie Webb's late double bogey to win the Ladies Scottish Open on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour title.

A stroke ahead of Lee with two holes left at chilly Dundonald Links, Webb dropped a shot back with the double bogey on the par-5 17th after driving into a bunker and having to play out backward.

Lee, playing in the group ahead of Webb, increased the margin to two with a birdie on the par-5 18th. Needing an eagle to force a playoff, Webb closed with a birdie to tie for second with Mi Jung Hur. Webb didn't know she was two strokes behind because of the lack of a leaderboard on the final hole in the tuneup event for the Ricoh Women's British Open next week at Kingsbarns.

Lee shot a 6-under 66 to finish at 6-under 282. After playing the front nine in 5-under 31 with six birdies and a bogey, the South Korean player made eight straight pars before birdieing the last. She also was confused on 18 without a leaderboard, thinking she needed to an eagle to tie Webb.

Webb, tied for the third-round lead with Sei Young Kim at 6 under, had a 73. The 42-year-old Australian chipped in for eagle on the par-5 14th and bogeyed the par-4 16th before losing the lead on 17. She won the last of her 41 LPGA Tour titles in 2014 at the Founders Cup in Phoenix.

Lee also won the LPGA Tour's 2014 Mizuno Classic in Japan.

Hur birdied the 18th for a 66.

Carlota Ciganda (70) and Cristie Kerr (72) tied for fourth at 4 under. Kim (75) tied for sixth at 3 under with Sun Young Yoo (71).

The LPGA Tour sanctioned the event for the first time, teaming with the Ladies European Tour.