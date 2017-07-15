Lewis Hamilton fastest in final practice for British GP

SILVERSTONE, England — Jul 15, 2017, 6:23 AM ET
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the second free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 14, 2017. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, July 16. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the final practice session before qualifying for the British Grand Prix in front of his home fans.

The Mercedes driver outpaced Sebastian Vettel, who has a 20-point lead over him in the Formula One drivers' championship.

Hamilton posted a lap of 1 minute, 28.063 seconds at a rainy Silverstone circuit that was 0.032 seconds faster than Vettel.

Valtteri Bottas, who is third in the championship, was third fastest on Saturday morning. Qualifying is later in the day ahead of Sunday's race.