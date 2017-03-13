Longtime Knicks broadcaster John Andariese dies at 78

John Andariese, a New York Knicks broadcaster for more than 35 years, died Monday. He was 78.

The Knicks confirmed Andariese's death, but did not provide a cause.

A star player at Fordham and member of the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame, Andariese started as a Knicks radio analyst in 1972 alongside Marv Albert. He later spent 12 seasons as a TV analyst for MSG Network from 1986-98 before returning to the radio side, retiring before the start of the 2012-13 season.

Nicknamed "Johnny Hoops," Andariese was honored with the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Born Aug. 19, 1938, Andariese was a three-time All-City player for Fordham from 1956-60 and is a member of the school's Hall of Fame. He made his broadcasting debut doing college games in the 1968-69 season before joining the Knicks a few years later.

Andariese also was one of the first collegiate basketball color analysts for ESPN and eventually became co-host of NBA2Night with Greg Gumbel.

He later worked for Turner Sports for two years before being rehired by the Knicks to work with Albert again.