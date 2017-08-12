Longtime NHL coach, GM Bryan Murray dies at 74 of cancer

Longtime NHL coach and general manager Bryan Murray has died at 74. He worked in the league in some capacity for 35 consecutive seasons.

The Ottawa Senators said in a statement Saturday he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2014.

Murray most recently served as general manager of the Senators from 2007-2016 before stepping down, citing health and family concerns. He also was GM of Anaheim, Florida and Detroit and coached Washington, Detroit, Florida, Anaheim and Ottawa.

He won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year with the Capitals in 1983-84 and reached the Stanley Cup Final with the Senators in 2007.