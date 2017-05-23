Loosen Up: NFL to allow some flair in celebrations

The NFL wants to put some flair back into celebrations, allowing players to use the football as a prop, celebrate as a group and roll around on the ground again if they choose.

In an e-mail from Commissioner Roger Goodell sent to fans in an effort to deliver "a more exciting game experience," the commissioner said the new guidelines came after conversations with more than 80 current and former players.

The league, however, will continue to penalize any celebration deemed offensive, including those that embarrass opponents or mimic the use of weapons.

"Players have told us they want more freedom to be able to express themselves," Goodell wrote.

