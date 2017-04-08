Maple Leafs beat Penguins to clinch final playoff spot

The NHL playoff picture with the regular season ending Sunday:

———

WHO'S IN

EAST: The Toronto Maple Leafs filled the final vacant playoff spot by beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Saturday night in dramatic fashion after losing goaltender Frederik Andersen to injury. They'll face either the Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington Capitals or the rival Ottawa Senators in the first round. The Atlantic Division-champion Montreal Canadiens have home-ice advantage against the New York Rangers. The Penguins have home ice against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Capitals, Senators and Boston Bruins have clinched spots and await matchups. The Senators beat the Rangers on Saturday to lock up second in the Atlantic and home-ice advantage in the first round.

WEST: With a victory Saturday, the St. Louis Blues ensured a third-place finish in the Central Division and open the playoffs at the Minnesota Wild. The Central Division champion Chicago Blackhawks will face the Nashville Predators. The Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames are are all in with none of the Pacific Division matchups set yet.

WHAT TO WATCH

— Toronto controls its first-round opponent and playoff path Sunday and would face the Senators if it gets at least a point against Columbus. A regulation loss sends the Maple Leafs to Washington and the brutal Metropolitan Division side of the draw.

— The Ducks, who are 10-0-3 in their past 13, need only a point in their finale Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings to wrap up their fifth consecutive Pacific Division title.

LOOSE PUCKS

The Maple Leafs' victory eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders. .. Edmonton's Connor McDavid needs three points for 100 on the season with two games remaining. ... The Capitals have won nine consecutive games against the Bruins. Boston rookie defenseman Brandon Carlo left the team's loss to the Capitals on Saturday after being injured on a hit by Alex Ovechkin. ... Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said he hopes Andersen starts against the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey