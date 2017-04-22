To Mars? The Eatons have elaborate plans in retirement

Items on the to-do list for two-time Olympic decathlon champion Ashton Eaton now that he's retired: Play with the puppy. Sharpen his snowboarding skills. Take a space shuttle to Mars.

That's right, warp speed to the Red Planet.

Not tomorrow or anything, but it remains on the agenda. He's also trying to get his wife, Canadian heptathlon bronze medalist Brianne Theisen-Eaton, on board with the futuristic excursion.

"Not as interested," she laughed. "Too big of a lifestyle change."

The first couple of multi-events have down-to-earth retirement plans as well. Here's a sampling: Appearing on American Ninja Warrior (Ashton), starting a food-education website (Brianne), supporting a worldwide 6-kilometer walk for clean water and preparing for a move to San Francisco after spending a decade in Eugene, Oregon.

An urge to compete? No longer present, they insisted.

"I will always have a love for it. But missing it? That means I want to do (the decathlon)," said the 29-year-old Ashton , who won't be going for his third straight world championship crown in August. "I'm just fond of it."

They're still figuring this retirement thing out after announcing the surprising news in side-by-side essays in January. Ashton walked away after accomplishing all he wanted to accomplish — winning gold at the 2012 London Games and defending his title at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He also exited with his world record standing at 9,045 points, which he amassed at the 2015 Beijing world championships.

Brianne was ready to move on to Act II of their lives following a hard-earned bronze in Rio. She was emotionally and physically worn out.

"My parents were asking us, 'Do you miss anything? "' the 28-year-old Brianne said. "I think the answer is no. It was a perfect time to retire. When we watch competitions, it's relaxing and fun. There's not a little bit that's like, 'We wish we were there competing.'"

The Eatons recently expanded their family when they brought home Zora , who's a cross between a Bernese mountain dog and a poodle. Now, there are puppy classes and walks on their plate.

"A change in lifestyle, for sure," Brianne said.

On the horizon, an even bigger lifestyle transformation: Their move to the Bay Area this fall for more entrepreneurial opportunities. It's bittersweet, because the couple met while competing at the University of Oregon as teenagers and married in July 2013. It's home.

"We just need a change of environment," Ashton said, "and this checks a lot of boxes."

Memo to NASA: Ashton has space on his mind. The moon would be nice. So would a trip to the International Space Station. And that pledge to someday make it to Mars? It's genuine.

"I like things that are really ambitious goals and being first person on Mars would be a good one," Ashton said. "If in the future, things kind of come around and there's an opportunity, I'll take it."

Recently, Ashton and Brianne were in Peru and staying at a hotel on the side of the cliff with a glass roof. Using a phone "app," they located the stars and planets in the night's sky.

"We saw Mars, clear as day," Ashton said. "It was funny to imagine being there. Brianne was like, 'Why go there? The earth would be a little green star in the sky.' I was like, 'Yeah, wouldn't that be incredible? We could say that's where we're from but we are way over here now.'"

Earlier this month, Ashton helped stage a video-game and technology expo in Portland. He was nervous because, "it's the first thing nonathletic thing I've done in my entire life. But it ended up really well."

This was definitely more in his comfort zone: Competing in a celebrity edition of American Ninja Warrior , a contest that features athletes tackling a series of demanding obstacle courses. The episode is set to air next month.

"I was just as sore after that as after a decathlon," Ashton said.

One of Brianne's passions is cooking, leading her to launch a site that features healthy recipes and nutritional tips. It's expected to go live in June.

They also took up snowboarding. Ashton fell hard for the sport — even after a few run-ins with trees.

"After every day of snowboarding, he'd be like, 'Let's go again this week!'" Brianne said. "I'd be like, 'Ash, I need a couple of weeks to heal my tailbone.' I would be so bruised."

Of course, they're still running, too, especially for a good cause. On May 6, the Eatons will participate in World Vision's global 6-kilometer race, which is the average distance that people in the developing countries walk for water.

See, they're quite busy.

"Retirement is good," Brianne said. "We are enjoying our time, and just figuring out what we want to do with ourselves."

———

On the web: https://www.teamworldvision.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=848