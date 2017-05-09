Matt Harvey rejoins Mets after 3-day suspension

A contrite Matt Harvey has rejoined the New York Mets and apologized to his teammates after serving his three-day suspension for skipping a game last weekend.

Harvey is also apologizing to fans who attended Sunday's game expecting to see him pitch. Instead, he was sent home for not showing up to the ballpark for a game the night before.

Harvey was back at Citi Field on Tuesday. Before the Mets' game against San Francisco, he expressed embarrassment for his actions and took full responsibility for them.

He says: "I made a mistake. I apologized. All I can do is continue to work to be better and make sure it doesn't happen again."

It was latest flap for a pitcher fined for missing a mandatory team workout before the 2015 playoffs. Harvey was suspended by the team this time, effective Saturday. The penalty cost him $84,016 of his $5,125,000 salary.

After missing a turn in the rotation, the right-hander is slated to make his next start at Milwaukee on Friday night.

