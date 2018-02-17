Bubba Watson takes the lead at Riviera

Back to his day job, Bubba Watson started with a tap-in eagle and finished with a 6-under 65 to build a one-shot lead in the Genesis Open.

Watson is a two-time winner at Riviera who hasn't won in two years.

But he loves L.A., and not just the golf course. Taking in the full entertainment aspect of the city, Watson was eager to play in the celebrity game Friday night during the NBA All-Star weekend. Along with an air ball, he was rejected by Tracy McGrady.

He was much better with a club in his hand. Watson was at 10-under 203, one shot ahead of UCLA alum Patrick Cantlay, who holed a 55-foot birdie putt on his last hole for a 69.