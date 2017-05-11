Mets closer Familia has clot in shoulder, surgery possible

Mets closer Jeurys Familia has an arterial blood clot in his right shoulder that might require surgery.

The Mets say in a statement Thursday the 27-year-old right-hander will be examined by Dr. Robert Thompson in St. Louis on Friday. Thompson treated starter Matt Harvey last year when he had thoracic outlet syndrome.

The diagnosis was revealed a day after Familia gave up four runs while getting just one out in the ninth inning of a loss to San Francisco. He was pitching for a third straight day.

In 2012, Mets pitcher Dillon Gee had surgery to remove a blood clot from his arm and missed the rest of the season.

Familia has made just 11 appearances this year after serving a 15-game suspension to start the season for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.