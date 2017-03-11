Mills leads Spurs past Warriors in game minus top stars

Patty Mills had 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 107-85 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in a game short on star power to pull within a half-game of the NBA's top record.

The big showdown between the league's top two teams turned into a huge letdown with both teams missing their star players.

Already without Kevin Durant due to a knee injury, Golden State opted to rest Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

Earning the top seed is important, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr said keeping his team healthy is a greater priority. Golden State concluded a stretch of eight games in 13 days, including the second night of a back-to-back that saw them arrive in San Antonio at 3 a.m. Saturday.

The Spurs were expecting to be without Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Dejounte Murray due to injuries, but received a jolt when they were informed that LaMarcus Aldridge will be out indefinitely with a minor heart arrhythmia. Aldridge underwent tests Saturday and will have more Monday.

Ian Clark had 36 points to lead Golden State, which suffered its third straight loss and fifth in seven games. Matt Barnes added 14 points and Zaza Pachulia had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Mills came through with a hot start with San Antonio missing its top two scorers. He matched a career high for points in a half with 21 in the opening quarters. He played only five minutes in the second half.

The Spurs, who led by as many as 28, made 12 3-pointers.

San Antonio hit three consecutive 3-pointers midway through the second quarter, including a pair from rookie forward Davis Bertans. Mills' 3 led Kerr to call a timeout with 6:18 as the Spurs lead swelled to 53-37.

San Antonio had five players score in double figures, including 13 points from Bertans.

TIP-INS

Warriors: It has been 2,272 days since Golden State last played without at least one of their All-Star trio of Curry, Thompson and Green. The last time the Warriors' were without all three was Dec. 21, 2010, when they beat the Sacramento Kings 117-109 in overtime. ... Golden State has won just once in its past 35 regular-season games at the AT&T Center. The Warriors beat the Spurs 92-86 on April 10, 2016, to snap a 33-game losing streak in San Antonio on its way to a league record 73 victories. ... Golden State is 10-4 in the second game of a back-to-back. ... Rookie Patrick McCaw was 0 for 12, matching the league low this season for attempts without a basket in league history. ... The Warriors recalled Damian Jones from its Development League to fill out its roster. Jones, who was averaging 8.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for Santa Cruz, had four points and five rebounds in 18 minutes.

Spurs: San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said Leonard is progressing through the league's concussion protocol and is hopeful the All-Star forward can return Monday against Atlanta. ... The Spurs will determine Aldridge's status after he undergoes further tests Monday. Aldridge complaining of "feeling odd" against Oklahoma City. Mills was averaging 11.5 points in his previous four starts this season. ... Parker missed his second straight game with back stiffness. He has missed 14 games this season. ... Murray was sidelined with a strained left groin, missing his first game of his rookie season due to injury. ... Bertans has 51 3-pointers this season, becoming just the sixth Spurs rookie with at least 50. ... Gasol collected his 1,829th block, moving into 21st in career blocks in league history.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Spurs: Host Atlanta on Monday night.