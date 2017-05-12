Minnesota finalizes Pitino deal, with $1.7M in new bonuses

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino's one-year extension through 2021-22 includes $1.7 million in new bonuses for staying with the program, on top of his $1.6 million base salary.

Pitino's contract, announced without terms last week by the university, was approved Friday by the Board of Regents. He's 75-61 in four years with the Gophers. The average annual pay for the remainder of the deal now exceeds $2 million, ninth-most among Big Ten coaches.

The contract contains no guaranteed money for the additional year covering the 2021-22 season, but Pitino gets $650,000 for keeping the job through April 30, 2022.

Other new retention bonuses are $550,000 on April 30, 2021; $250,000 on April 30, 2020; and $250,000 on Aug. 1, 2017. There's also a previously scheduled $450,000 bonus for fulfilling the contract through April 30, 2019.

