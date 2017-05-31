Ex-MLB pitcher Curt Schilling to raise money for Maine GOP

FILE - In this May 16, 2012 file photo, former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling is followed by reporters as he departs the Rhode Island Economic Development Corporation headquarters in Providence, R.I. The former Boston Red Sox pitcher will be in Maine on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, to raise money for the Republican Party. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling is in Maine to raise money for the Republican Party.

Gov. Paul LePage, Senate President Michael Thibodeau (THIH'-buh-doh) and House Minority Leader Kenneth Fredette are among those expected to attend a reception and fundraiser in Augusta on Wednesday to welcome Demi Kouzounas (kuh-ZOO'-nuss) to her new post as chair of the state Republican Party.

Schilling helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2004.

He has become an outspoken conservative since retiring from baseball.

Schilling made headlines recently when he questioned whether racial slurs were hurled at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones at Fenway Park.