Moreland delivers to help Red Sox beat Yankees 9-6

Nineteen batters.

Six pitchers.

One hour, 5 minutes.

Eight runs.

Two lead changes.

And when the seventh inning was over on Friday night, the Boston Red Sox were back in front and on their way to a 9-6 victory over New York and a five-game lead over the rival Yankees in the AL East.

"We sent a number of guys to the mound; they put a number of balls in play — hit batters, walks in there," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "But then Addison Reed came on in the seventh to shut it down."

Reed and fellow Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly retired presumptive AL rookie of the year Aaron Judge with the bases loaded in back-to-back innings, and pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland delivered a two-run single to rally Boston to its 13th victory in 15 games.

The Yankees snapped a four-game winning streak, blowing a 6-3 lead after rallying from a 3-0 deficit.

"Our guys fought really hard to get in front of the lead. Really good at-bats from a lot of different people," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "It's frustrating, but we'll be back."

Reed (1-1) got five outs, striking out three. He was the seventh Boston pitcher, after starter Drew Pomeranz left mid-batter with back spasms in the fourth. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 29th save.

The Red Sox opened a 3-0 lead on homers from Christian Vazquez and Rafael Devers, who hit his fourth in five games and his seventh in his 19-game major league career. But Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer in the sixth, then New York scored four in the seventh to take a 6-3 lead.

WINNING RALLY

Boston loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh against Tommy Kahnle (2-4), scored one run on Mookie Betts' sacrifice fly and another on Andrew Benintendi's single. Hanley Ramirez walked to load the bases again before Moreland lined an 0-2 pitch to center to make it 7-6.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run single in the eighth off Aroldis Chapman to make it 9-6.

Kahnle recorded just two outs, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. Gary Sanchez and Frazier homered, and Brett Gardner and Chase Headley had three hits apiece for the Yankees. Aaron Hicks was hit by a pitch twice.

JUDGE

Judge came up with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth after the Yankees had already scored twice to make it 3-2. With Kelly pitching, Judge fouled off two 100 mph pitches with two strikes and laid off a 101 mph fastball to work the count full before grounding out to the shortstop.

Judge came up again with one out and the bases loaded in the seventh after the Yankees had already scored four times. He got ahead 3-1 before fouling one off, then Reed beat him with a 94 mph fastball.

"He just got the best of me that time," Judge said. Of the Kelly at-bat, he said: "He's getting up there 100, 101 (mph). Those are the at-bats you want to be in, big situation, based loaded and try to come through there. But I wasn't able to get the job done."

The seventh-inning whiff extended his strikeout streak to 35 consecutive games. He had already broken the record for position players, and now he's tied with pitcher Bill Stoneman (1971) for the longest in a single season.

DREW'S DAY

Pomeranz was pulled from the game after throwing his second pitch to Headley in the fourth. After talking with manager John Farrell and the training staff, Brandon Workman was called in from the bullpen to relieve him.

"We're not going to take any chance right now," Farrell said. "He's been getting treatment throughout the game, and we'll she where he is tomorrow."

Pomeranz, who had won six straight decisions, left with a 2-0 lead. He was charged with four hits and a walk, striking out four in 3 1/3 innings.

TONY C.

The Red Sox unveiled a display in Fenway Park to honor former outfielder Tony Conigliaro, who was nearly killed when blinded when he was beaned by Jack Hamilton of the California Angels on Aug. 18, 1967. The display included Conigliaro's helmet, a jersey and AL championship ring from the '67 season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw in the bullpen on Friday and is expected to come off the DL (right shoulder inflammation) to start in Detroit next week.

Red Sox: LHP David Price hasn't been able to throw since Tuesday because of soreness. Manager John Farrell conceded time is running out for Price to get his strength back before the postseason.

UP NEXT

Yankees: CC Sabathia (9-5) is trying to snap a personal two-game losing streak.

Red Sox: Chris Sale (14-4) gets the start. He will be going for his fourth straight win.