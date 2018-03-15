MSU president: Nassar legislation interferes with settlement

Michigan State University's interim president says some legislation inspired by the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case is interfering with efforts to settle a lawsuit filed against the school by more than 250 Nassar accusers.

John Engler made the comments Thursday to a legislative budget subcommittee, a day after the Senate passed sweeping measures backed by victims of the imprisoned former sports doctor. Some bills would retroactively extend the state's time limit to sue and remove governmental immunity in certain lawsuits

Engler says he hopes the university can reach an out-of-court settlement with Nassar's victims by the end of the spring semester, which would be May.

Senators are unhappy with Engler's comments, in which he suggested the "California plaintiffs' bar" is pushing the bills. One senator called Engler's comments "insulting."