NBA still seeks solutions for rest issue, won't reduce games

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the league has not discussed shortening the season, though he hopes other steps can help teams wanting to rest healthy players.

Silver said Friday there is "no more important issue for the league right now." He adds that the Board of Governors discussed the subject during meetings this week and will continue to do so this summer.

The commissioner would like teams to avoid resting players for national TV games. And if teams feel they must rest healthy players, he would prefer they do so for home games.

Silver urged owners in a memo last month to be more mindful of this. Golden State and Cleveland rested All-Star players during back-to-back Saturday prime-time games on ABC.

On another subject, Silver says Charlotte will be eligible to host the 2019 All-Star Game. That decision follows a compromise to replace a North Carolina law that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.