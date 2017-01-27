Ex-NC State Basketball Star Charles Shackleford Found Dead

Police in North Carolina say former North Carolina State basketball star Charles Shackleford has been found dead in his home. He was 50.

Kinston police spokesman Woody Spencer said Shackleford's body was found there Friday. The cause of death hasn't been determined and an investigation is underway. Spencer didn't say what circumstances led authorities to the home.

The 6-foot-10 Shackleford averaged 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds a game in three seasons at N.C. State.

He played six seasons in the NBA for New Jersey, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Charlotte, averaging 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds for his career. Online records show he also spent three years playing in Turkey and Greece.