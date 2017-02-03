NCAA Agrees to Pay $208 Million to Settle Antitrust Lawsuit

The NCAA and 11 major conferences have agreed to pay $208.7 million to settle a federal class-action lawsuit filed by former college athletes who claimed the value of their scholarships was illegally capped.

The NCAA announced the settlement Friday night. The settlement still must be approved by a judge.

The settlement will be fully funded by NCAA reserves, the association said. No school or conference will be required to contribute.

The original antitrust lawsuit was filed in 2014 by former West Virginia football player Shawne Alston. The case was later combined with other lawsuits and covers Division I men's and women's basketball players and FBS football players who competed from 2009-10 through the 2016-17 and did not receive a cost-of-attendance stipend. Each member of the class will receive approximately $6,000.