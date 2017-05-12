NCAA panel wants men's basketball at halves, not quarters

The NCAA basketball rules committee will keep the men's game at two halves and not recommend that it be broken into four quarters. It is also encouraging conferences to experiment with widening the lane and moving back the 3-point line.

The proposals the committee did announce Friday included increasing the size of the coach's box from 28 to 38 feet, expanding the use of replay in the last two minutes to aid officials with some block-charge calls near the baskets, and tweaking how the shot clock is reset.

The committee also proposed making throw-in spots in the front court more consistent, a mandatory minimum of 0.3 seconds be taken off the clock when the ball is legally touched and redefining a legal screen.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel will consider the proposals in June.